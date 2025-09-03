Sports
América de Cali Faces Crisis Ahead of Copa Colombia Match Against Bucaramanga
CALÍ, Colombia – América de Cali is scheduled to face Atlético Bucaramanga in the return leg of the Copa Colombia Round of 16 on Wednesday, September 3, at 5:15 PM. The team is currently struggling at the bottom of the Colombian league, having recently parted ways with head coach Gabriel Raimondi.
Raimondi’s departure came after the club’s dismal performance, which saw them win only four of the 14 matches he managed. The team is now looking to improve under interim coach Alex Escobar as they prepare to close the two-legged tie, having lost the first match 1-0.
Bucaramanga has been in better form, winning their last two league matches, including a recent victory against Pereira. Team coach Leonel Álvarez praised his squad’s resilience, stating, “The team understood that we must suffer through matches, because Pereira has very good players.”
Luciano Pons, having scored the lone goal in the first leg against América, is a key player for Bucaramanga. He will look to exploit América’s defensive struggles, especially in the absence of regulars Rodrigo Holgado and Luis Ramos, who are away on national team duty.
America’s last match resulted in a 1-0 defeat to Alianza in Valledupar, further adding to the pressure on the team and its supporters. Fans have expressed frustration as the team has not won in six consecutive matches.
As the tournament progresses, América’s focus now shifts to improving their future matches in hopes of salvaging their season.
Recent Posts
- Newsom Mocked by Watters Amid Social Media Feud with Trump
- América de Cali Faces Crisis Ahead of Copa Colombia Match Against Bucaramanga
- The Weeknd’s Concert Set to Attract 43,000 Fans in San Antonio
- Stephen Ehikian Leaves GSA to Become CEO of C3 AI
- Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale Invites Nostalgia and Change
- Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi Star in ‘Wuthering Heights’ Trailer Release
- Earnings Reports Set for Market Watch Next Week
- Iga Świątek Faces Amanda Anisimova in US Open Quarterfinals
- Trump Administration Implements New Measures Impacting International Students
- Anisimova and Swiatek Face Off in US Open Quarterfinals
- Germany Dominates Finland to Finish EuroBasket Group Stage Unbeaten
- American Eagle Outfitters Predicts Strong Third Quarter Sales Growth
- Jon Jones Cleared of Charges in February Accident Case
- Figma Shares Decline After Initial IPO Surge
- UML Faces Internal Strife as Bhandari Seeks Political Comeback
- Millonarios Faces Envigado in Copa BetPlay Octavos de Final
- Queta Ejected, Portugal Advances in EuroBasket 2025 Thriller
- Tension Builds as CBS Soap ‘Beyond the Gates’ Prepares for Return
- Deadly Accident Strikes Lisboa’s Historic Glória Elevator
- UMass Lowell Welcomes Class of 2029 in Convocation Ceremony