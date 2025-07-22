América de Cali Faces Pressure in Crucial Match Against Bahia

CALI, Colombia — América de Cali is gearing up for a decisive match against Bahia on July 22, 2025, in the Copa Sudamericana round of 16. After a 0-0 draw in the first leg in Salvador, the team will need a strong performance at home to advance.

The stakes are high for the ‘Diablo Rojo’, who have not won a title in over four years. The relationship with fans has deteriorated, and the loss of key players Duván Vergara and Juan Fernando Quintero has impacted the team’s performance. Furthermore, the resignation of head coach Jorge “Polilla” Da Silva has created an atmosphere of uncertainty.

Gabriel Raimondi, who took over as head coach during this tough period, acknowledged the immense pressure of coaching America. In an interview on ESPN F90, Raimondi stated, “To realize you are at América, it takes just one day. The pressure is enormous, and you must know how to manage it.” He emphasized that despite losing star players, the current squad remains competitive and eager to prove themselves.

One significant concern for America is their home performance at Pascual Guerrero. They have not lost there but have yet to secure a victory, recording three draws against Corinthians, Huracán, and Racing de Montevideo. These results raise doubts as they prepare to face Bahia.

Bahia, coming from the CONMEBOL Libertadores, finished third in Group F and dropped to the Sudamericana. Their away record in that phase was inconsistent, featuring a win against Nacional in Uruguay but losses to Atlético Nacional and Internacional. However, the Brazilian team is currently in good form, having gone six matches unbeaten with four victories.

The stage is set for América de Cali, who cannot afford excuses. The draw in Salvador was a decent result, but only a victory will suffice in Cali. With a matched opponent that exhibits vulnerabilities away from home, they have a chance to regain their confidence. A commanding performance is needed to reconnect with their supporters and reaffirm their status as contenders in the international tournament.