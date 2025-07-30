Sports
América de Cali Set for Copa Betplay Playoffs Debut
CALÍ, Colombia — América de Cali is gearing up for its debut in the Copa Betplay 2025 playoffs, facing off against Águilas Doradas this Tuesday at the Pascual Guerrero stadium.
Under the leadership of Gabriel Raimondi, who began his tenure as head coach this semester, the team arrives at this important matchup with strong momentum. They recently eliminated Bahia to advance in the Copa Sudamericana and secured their first Liga Betplay victory against Águilas Doradas over the past weekend.
Raimondi has confirmed the return of goalkeeper Joel Graterol, who will start in goal for the scarlet team. Other notable players on the roster include Santiago Silva, Andrés Mosquera, Cristian Tovar, and Luis Paz.
The team previously faced challenges in Liga Betplay, having postponed matches against Bucaramanga and Deportivo Pasto, resulting in only one point from a draw in their debut against Llaneros FC.
This match marks an official debut for Raimondi at Pascual Guerrero. He has made some tactical adjustments, placing Omar Bertel in left back, replacing Marcos Mina, and bringing in Dylan Borrero in the midfield for Sebastián Navarro. Up front, Raimondi has opted for a trio of Cristian Barrios, Jhon Murillo, and Luis Ramos.
América de Cali will look to capitalize on its recent successes as they enter this crucial playoff match, aiming for a strong start in their championship pursuit.
Recent Posts
- Superman Soars Past $300 Million at Domestic Box Office
- Limerick’s International Rugby Experience Faces Uncertain Future
- Major League Baseball Set for Historic Game at Bristol Motor Speedway
- West Indies, Pakistan Gear Up for T20I Series Amid Concerns
- Increasing Police Chases Prompt Defensive Driving Training in Bell County
- Charlotte FC Hosts FC Juárez for Leagues Cup Opener
- Commanders’ Rookie Bill Shines in Training Camp with Impressive Runs
- Media Matters Faces Lawsuits and Declining Morale Amid Legal Challenges
- Chivas Eyes Redemption in Leagues Cup 2025 After Last Year’s Exit
- Reds Host Braves in Crucial Series Opener at Great American Ball Park
- FC Cincinnati Faces CF Monterrey in Leagues Cup 2025 Opener
- Michael Whatley Launches Senate Campaign in North Carolina After Trump Endorsement
- Elite Athletes Set to Compete at 2025 USA Track and Field Championships
- Twins Make Bold Moves as Trade Deadline Approaches
- Rays Trade Jansen as Deadline Approaches
- Padres Acquire All-Star Nestor Cortes from Brewers Amid Trade Deadline Moves
- Shaquille O’Neal Eyes Retirement in Rumor-filled Villages, Florida
- Blue Jays Seek Reinforcements as Trade Deadline Approaches
- Sierra Ferrell Enchants Fargo Audience with Captivating Concert
- Trump slams Sen. Hawley over bipartisan stock trading ban proposal