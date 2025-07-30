América de Cali Set for Copa Betplay Playoffs Debut

CALÍ, Colombia — América de Cali is gearing up for its debut in the Copa Betplay 2025 playoffs, facing off against Águilas Doradas this Tuesday at the Pascual Guerrero stadium.

Under the leadership of Gabriel Raimondi, who began his tenure as head coach this semester, the team arrives at this important matchup with strong momentum. They recently eliminated Bahia to advance in the Copa Sudamericana and secured their first Liga Betplay victory against Águilas Doradas over the past weekend.

Raimondi has confirmed the return of goalkeeper Joel Graterol, who will start in goal for the scarlet team. Other notable players on the roster include Santiago Silva, Andrés Mosquera, Cristian Tovar, and Luis Paz.

The team previously faced challenges in Liga Betplay, having postponed matches against Bucaramanga and Deportivo Pasto, resulting in only one point from a draw in their debut against Llaneros FC.

This match marks an official debut for Raimondi at Pascual Guerrero. He has made some tactical adjustments, placing Omar Bertel in left back, replacing Marcos Mina, and bringing in Dylan Borrero in the midfield for Sebastián Navarro. Up front, Raimondi has opted for a trio of Cristian Barrios, Jhon Murillo, and Luis Ramos.

América de Cali will look to capitalize on its recent successes as they enter this crucial playoff match, aiming for a strong start in their championship pursuit.