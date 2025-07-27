América de Cali Set to Face Águilas Doradas in Upcoming Match

Cali, Colombia — América de Cali will host Águilas Doradas on Saturday, July 26, as part of the Liga BetPlay Dimayor‘s fourth matchday. The game is set to begin at 8:20 p.m. and will be broadcast live on WIN.

América de Cali, under the direction of coach Diego Raimondi, is looking to capitalize on their recent success in the Copa Sudamericana, where they advanced to the Round of 16 after defeating Bahia from Brazil 2-0. In that match, Jhon Murillo and Yohan Garcés scored the goals that secured their place in the next stage, where they will face Fluminense.

Despite the international commitment, the team remains focused on their league performance. In their last domestic game, they drew 0-0 with Llaneros, and they have two league matches postponed against Bucaramanga and Pasto. “When you have players who work hard and play well, it makes things easier for us,” Raimondi stated in a press conference. “We’re creating a strong bond and need to continue to improve.”

On the other hand, Águilas Doradas arrives in Cali after managing a crucial draw against Santa Fe in Bogotá, marking their second clean sheet of the season. As they prepare for the upcoming matchup, their aim is to secure their first league victory.

The expected starting lineups for both teams are as follows: for América de Cali, Jorge Soto, Daniel Bocanegra, Cristian Tovar, Jean Pestaña, Marcos Mina, Rafael Carrascal, Josen Escobar, Sebastián Navarro, Joel Romero, Jhon Murillo, and Luis Ramos; for Águilas Doradas, Wuilker Fariñez, Diego Hernández, Sebastián Rodríguez, Hernán López, Dylan Lozano, Jean Pineda, Frank Lozano, Javier Mena, Johan Caballero, Yony González, and Wilson Morelo.

The match will be a pivotal event for both teams, with América de Cali seeking to establish momentum in the league while Águilas Doradas hopes to climb the standings after their recent struggles.