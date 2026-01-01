News
America to Celebrate Semiquincentennial with Special New Year’s Eve Moment
WASHINGTON, D.C. — December 26, 2025 — As midnight strikes in Times Square, America will kick off its 250th anniversary. America250, the nonpartisan organization leading the celebration of the nation’s founding, is partnering with One Times Square and the Times Square Alliance to reveal a surprise moment on New Year’s Eve.
This special moment will feature the iconic Times Square Ball lighting up with a design commemorating America250, accompanied by a cascade of 2,000 pounds of red, white, and blue confetti. The event reflects the start of a year-long celebration leading to the historic July 4th countdown.
Rosie Rios, Chair of America250, stated, “Our goal is to inspire all 350 million Americans to join in this moment to celebrate our country.” The early morning surprise will follow the traditional midnight countdown.
At approximately 12:04 a.m. EST, the Times Square Ball will show off a vibrant America250 design while rising above giant “2026” numerals. A new video titled “America Turns 250” will premiere during this moment, alongside a dynamic pyro finale set to Ray Charles’ rendition of “America the Beautiful.”
Michael Phillips, President of Jamestown, the operator of One Times Square, expressed pride in hosting this moment as part of the groundbreaking celebrations. “One Times Square has long been a place where the world comes together to celebrate pivotal moments,” he said.
Tom Harris, President of the Times Square Alliance, added, “Every year, we unite crowds to celebrate one of the most iconic moments together as one.”
The anticipation for the evening will build with features starting at 6:04 p.m. EST, including the reveal of the America250 Ball Design during “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
Additionally, America250 plans to engage Americans in service throughout 2026 to mark this historic milestone. It has scheduled a second Times Square Ball Drop on July 3, 2026, coinciding with Independence Day events nationwide. This year aims to offer opportunities to reflect on the nation’s past and envision the future.
America250, with strong momentum from 2025, aims to bring communities together through various celebrations and initiatives, engaging all Americans in the festivities leading up to the Semiquincentennial.
