Sports
América and Chivas Set for Clásico Nacional Showdown
México City, Mexico – The highly anticipated Clásico Nacional between Club América and Club Deportivo Guadalajara is set to take place on Saturday, September 13, 2025, at the Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes. This match, part of the Liga MX Apertura 2025, is considered one of the most significant in Mexican football.
Both teams arrive with contrasting fortunes. Club América, currently in second place, is one of only two remaining unbeaten teams in the league, boasting five wins and two draws, totaling 17 points. The Águilas come into this match on the heels of a 2-0 victory against Pachuca, where they played behind closed doors.
In stark contrast, Chivas finds themselves in a precarious 16th position with only four points from one win, one draw, and four losses. Their recent form sees them reeling from a 2-1 defeat to Cruz Azul. Historically, Chivas has struggled against América, having not won in Liga MX since February 18, 2017.
The rivalry, dating back to the 1940s, underscores significant pride and stakes for both teams. Players to watch include Alejandro Zendejas of América, who has become vital under coach André Jardine, and Chivas’ Efraín Álvarez, expected to be a key playmaker in the match.
Both teams will feature their best lineups, with América having no injuries to report. Chivas will miss Alan Mozo due to a recent knee operation but welcomes back Richard Ledezma and José Castillo to the squad.
This Clásico Nacional match is scheduled to start at 9:15 PM CDT (23:15 ET) and will be aired on TUDN and Univision for viewers in Mexico and the United States, respectively.
