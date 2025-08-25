América Faces Atlas in Key Matchup for Liga MX Success

GUADALAJARA, Mexico — Club América will visit Atlas on Sunday, August 24, for a crucial match in Jornada 6 of the Apertura 2025 Liga MX season. América aims to secure three points to maintain their position among the league’s top teams, while Atlas seeks to improve their standings after struggling this season.

Currently, América sits in fourth place with 11 points, having recently achieved a 3-1 victory against Tigres UANL. Meanwhile, Atlas is in 15th place with only five points from one win, two draws, and two losses.

América’s players trained diligently this week, hoping to capitalize on their strong offensive capabilities. The club’s newest reinforcement, Allan Saint-Maximin, is expected to make his debut, adding excitement for the fans at Estadio Jalisco.

In their last five encounters, América has dominated with three wins, while Atlas claimed only one victory. This historical performance gives América confidence as they prepare for the match.

“We know how important this match is for both teams. We need to bring our best game to leave Jalisco with the victory,” said América coach André Jardine.

Atlas, under coach Diego Cocca, hopes to turn around their recent results and capitalize on their home advantage. They need to demonstrate improved performance after their last match ended in a 3-3 draw against Querétaro.

Kickoff is set for 7:05 p.m. local time, and both teams are eager to secure much-needed points as the season progresses. Fans can expect a competitive match highlighting the contrasting fortunes of both clubs this season.