Sports
América Femenil Scores Sixth Straight Win Over Puebla
México City, Mexico — América Femenil continued their strong performance in the Liga MX Femenil’s Apertura 2025, securing their sixth consecutive victory by defeating Puebla 3-0 on August 13. The match took place at the Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes during Jornada 6 of the tournament.
Bruna Vilamala played a key role for América, scoring two goals, while Montserrat Saldívar added another to finish off the scoring. Under head coach Ángel Villacampa, the team remains perfect in the tournament, boasting a total of 18 points.
América dominated the match from start to finish, with Scarlett Camberos leading the offense. She consistently created scoring opportunities and assisted in the buildup play. Vilamala’s double helped secure the victory early, showcasing her striking ability.
The match held additional emotional significance with the return of goalkeeper Itzel González. She made her first start in over a year after recovering from a serious ligament injury suffered in July 2024. Fans in the stadium and on social media celebrated her return, acknowledging her long path to recovery.
With this victory, América maintains a two-point lead over Tigres and Toluca, and a five-point edge over Pumas, though they have played one more match than their rivals.
