America Ferrera Shares Speculations on Possible Barbie Sequel Casting

Toronto, Canada — America Ferrera recently shared her thoughts on a potential sequel to the hit 2023 movie, Barbie, during the Toronto International Film Festival. While initial reports indicated that Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach were developing a follow-up, both filmmakers have since denied that plans for Barbie 2 are in the works.

Ferrera spoke to ScreenRant about her views on the possibility of Barbie 2. She acknowledged that Gerwig is currently busy with other projects and said the cast will await her direction. “Greta’s got to do what Greta’s got to do. She’s out there making Narnia and doing all her things and we’ll all just take her lead,” Ferrera stated.

When asked about the notion of her The Lost Bus co-star, Matthew McConaughey, joining the Barbie cast as a Ken, Ferrera excitedly proposed he could play “the king of Kens.” McConaughey playfully added he should have a song titled “Capital K Ken.”

The original Barbie film grossed an impressive $1.44 billion at the box office, making the idea of a sequel appealing to Warner Bros. However, Gerwig is currently engaged with a new project for Netflix, while Baumbach is supporting her behind the scenes. This presents uncertainty about when Gerwig might be available to return to the Barbie franchise.

Gerwig is committed to directing at least two films in the Chronicles of Narnia series, extending her availability well past the 2026 release of The Magician’s Nephew. Given that the original Barbie film featured several well-known actors in various roles, McConaughey’s involvement would not be far-fetched. His relaxed demeanor could provide a humorous contrast to Ryan Gosling’s more serious Ken.

While fans may be keen on the idea of McConaughey joining the cast, the uncertain future of Barbie 2 leaves these concepts in the realm of speculation for now.