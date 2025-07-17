Sports
América Secures 3-1 Win Over Xolos in Rainy Midweek Clash
MEXICO CITY, Mexico — Club América defeated Tijuana’s Xolos 3-1 in a thrilling match on Wednesday night at Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes. This victory marked América’s first win in the 2025 Apertura Liga MX season.
Brian Rodriguez sealed the victory for América with a stunning goal in the 89th minute, completing a counterattack to finalize the score. The match started under challenging conditions, with heavy rain affecting play throughout both halves.
The home team opened the scoring with a penalty kick by Rodriguez just before halftime, giving América a 1-0 lead. Xolos responded well after the break, with Ramiro Arciga equalizing through a swift counterattack shortly after, leveling the score at 1-1.
América reclaimed the lead in the second half when a set piece led to a goal from Aguirre, whose header hit the post before finding the back of the net. Despite Xolos’ relentless attack and increased possession, they failed to capitalize on scoring opportunities.
As time ticked down, Xolos pushed hard for an equalizer, but América defended effectively. The fans at the stadium remained energetic, cheering both teams through the heavy rain. Referee Marco Antonio Ortiz Nava managed an intense match that saw multiple fouls and several yellow cards.
With this win, Club América moves forward in the tournament, eager to build momentum after their performance against Xolos. The final whistle confirmed their solid performance, securing three vital points in the league.
