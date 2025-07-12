Sports
América seeks redemption against Juárez in Apertura 2025 opener
JUÁREZ, Mexico — Club América will kick off its Apertura 2025 campaign against FC Juárez on July 11, 2025, at the Estadio Olímpico Benito Juárez. After losing the chance to compete in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, América aims for redemption following a challenging season.
The Eagles will face a Juárez team that narrowly missed advancing in the previous tournament, being eliminated in the Play-In round. Juárez has struggled historically against América at home, recording two draws and five losses in their past encounters.
The last time these two teams met, América triumphed with a 4-0 victory at Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes. Víctor Dávila, Erick Sánchez, and Brian Rodríguez each scored, showcasing América’s dominance in that match.
Head coach André Jardine, recognized as the Best Coach of the 2025 season for leading América to the final, aims to steer the club back to glory. The team has made new acquisitions this season, including players Ralph Orquín and Alexis Gutiérrez, to bolster their lineup.
Juárez, managed by Martín Varini, has also brought in strong players like Rodolfo Pizarro and Diego Ochoa to shake off past performance issues. They hope to start the season on a high note against one of the league’s top teams.
Attendance for the match is expected to be high, with all tickets sold out ahead of time. The match will be aired on various networks, including Azteca 7 in Mexico and Fox Sports 1 in the United States, along with streaming options.
In a notable roster change, América’s Henry Martín will wear the number 9 jersey after a memorable stint with the number 21, signaling a new chapter for the player and the team.
As the match approaches, both teams are preparing for what promises to be an exciting opening to the season.
