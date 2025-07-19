América and Toluca Face Off in Campeón de Campeones Final

LOS ÁNGELES, California — The Campeón de Campeones final will feature Club América taking on Deportivo Toluca FC this Sunday, July 20, 2025, at 9:15 p.m. ET (7:15 p.m. Mexico City time) at Dignity Health Sports Park. Both teams come off recent victories in Liga MX action, setting the stage for a dramatic showdown.

América secured a 3-1 win against Club Tijuana in their last match, thanks to goals from Rodrigo Aguirre and Brian Rodríguez. Toluca, on the other hand, made a stunning comeback against Santos Laguna, turning a 0-2 deficit into a 4-2 triumph away from home.

“We expect América to come out hungry for revenge,” said Toluca’s sporting director Santiago San Román. “Both teams will fight hard for this title.” This encounter marks another opportunity for América to regain their status after losing the Clausura 2025 final to the same opponent.

América, led by coach André Jardine, is aiming for its eighth Campeón de Campeones title, having previously won seven, while Toluca has claimed the honor four times. This rivalry has seen both clubs face off 83 times in all competitions, with América recording 29 wins, Toluca 32, and 22 matches ending in ties.

The expected lineup for América includes goalkeeper Luis Malagón, defenders Kevin Álvarez and Sebastián Cáceres, midfielders Álvaro Fidalgo and Alan Cervantes, and forwards Alejandro Zendejas and Brian Rodríguez. Toluca is set to feature goalkeeper Luis García, along with Diego Barbosa and Bruno Méndez in defense, and Alexis Vega in front.

The match will be broadcast on TUDN, Univision, and Canal 5 in Mexico, as well as on TUDN USA in the United States. Fans can also follow live updates on the Olé website.

As the teams prepare to clash, the excitement builds among supporters eager for this important match. The outcome could redefine the season for both clubs.