Business
American Airlines Adjusts 2025 Profit Forecast Amid Demand Concerns
Fort Worth, Texas — American Airlines has revised its financial outlook for 2025, projecting an adjusted per-share loss of up to 20 cents or earnings of as much as 80 cents. This updated forecast is significantly lower than earlier predictions of earnings between $1.70 and $2.70.
The announcement came Thursday as the airline grapples with fluctuating tariffs and a weaker-than-expected travel demand. CEO Robert Isom noted that the carrier’s challenges in meeting market expectations have prompted this cautious outlook.
In its earnings release, American Airlines indicated that it anticipates the low-end of its forecast only if unforeseen macroeconomic weaknesses arise. Conversely, the high-end forecast hinges on improvements in the domestic travel market.
Regarding performance, American expects an adjusted per-share loss of 10 to 60 cents for the third quarter. Analysts polled by LSEG had anticipated a 7-cent loss. For the three months ending June 30, American reported revenue climbed 0.4% to $14.39 billion, exceeding expectations. However, net income dropped 16.5% to $599 million, translating to 91 cents a share.
After accounting for one-time items, American recorded adjusted earnings of $628 million, or 95 cents a share, outperforming analyst forecasts. The airline is navigating a tumultuous financial landscape while trying to maintain profitability in an unpredictable economy.
This story has been updated to correct the earnings per share for the second quarter.
Recent Posts
- Big Brother Season 27 Unfolds Dramatic Twists and Power Plays
- Thunderstorms Ground Flights at Denver International Airport
- Colombia Faces Brazil in Critical Copa América Semifinal Match
- Buccaneers Place 449-Pound Rookie Desmond Watson on NFI List Due to Weight
- Astros Host Athletics as MLB Series Begins in Houston
- Christian Wilkins on Injured List as Raiders Begin Training Camp
- Sea Hear Now Festival Set for September with Major Headliners
- Ken Jennings Shines in Season 4 Premiere of Millionaire
- NFL Preseason Kicks Off with 2025 Hall of Fame Game
- Can Olson Overcome Injury to Achieve Career Year in 2025?
- Liga de Quito Aims for Victory Against Barcelona SC on July 24
- Frances Tiafoe Faces Flavio Cobolli in Round of 16
- DIM Seeks First Victory Against Envigado Amid Rising Tensions
- IonQ Stock Rallies Amid Quantum Computing Buzz
- Caitlin Clark Still Out with Groin Injury, No Timetable for Return
- Cardinals Face Padres in Crucial Series Amid Postseason Push
- Sparks Look to Extend Winning Streak Against Struggling Sun
- Perfume Genius Teases Glory Tour with Unexpected Moments and New Album Insights
- Indiana Fever Host Las Vegas Aces in Key WNBA Matchup
- Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Cautiously Sits Out Drills Due to Tightness