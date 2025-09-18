American Book Awards Celebrate Diverse Literary Achievements

BOSTON, MA — The American Book Awards recognized several outstanding authors this week for their contributions to literature. The awards ceremony will be held on Sunday, October 26, at UC Berkeley.

This year’s winners include Sarah Lewis and Claire Messud, both educators in the Greater Boston area, along with Danzy Senna, who was raised in Boston. Messud received an award for her novel, which offers a close look at families shaped by colonial experiences.

Messud’s work was praised for providing an intimate exploration of family dynamics, rooted in historical experiences from France and Algeria. This is not her first notable work; her past novels have also gained acclaim.

Lewis, a Harvard faculty member, was honored for her nonfiction book focusing on visual culture and its connection to race and identity. She is the founder of Vision & Justice, an initiative advocating for research on how visual culture influences democracy.

Senna was awarded for her satirical novel, highlighting race’s impact on the literary and entertainment industries. Critics have recognized her perceptive storytelling and sharp humor, particularly in her exploration of the biracial experience.

Senna’s memoir also delves into the challenges her parents faced in a racially and class-divided marriage. Additionally, her husband, Percival Everett, is among this year’s winners for his award-winning novel.

The American Book Awards, presented by the Before Columbus Foundation, highlight the importance of diversity in literature. The foundation, established in 1976, promotes contemporary American multicultural literature.

Kate Tuttle, a freelance writer and critic, contributed to this report.