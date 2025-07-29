American Eagle’s Campaign with Sydney Sweeney Sparks Controversy

NEW YORK, NY — American Eagle is launching its biggest campaign yet, featuring actress Sydney Sweeney, in a bid to attract cost-conscious shoppers this fall. The campaign, titled “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans,” debuted on July 23 and introduces 50 new denim styles.

American Eagle’s Chief Marketing Officer Craig Brommers stated that the media investment is “significantly more” than previous campaigns. The campaign includes dynamic activations in Times Square and Las Vegas, while media buys span platforms like CTV, Snapchat, and BeReal. Notably, Times Square features a striking 29-story 3D billboard of Sweeney.

The timing is crucial for American Eagle as the back-to-school shopping season approaches. After reporting a $68 million adjusted operating loss in the first quarter due to increased tariffs and a cold spring, the brand is keen to rebound. Brommers expressed that the current economic climate adds pressure to the campaign’s success.

Historical patterns suggest denim remains a strong category during this period. The campaign, however, has drawn unexpected backlash for its wording. Critics have pointed out that the phrase “great genes” has troubling associations with eugenics and white supremacy, particularly when used in conjunction with Sweeney’s image.

Social media commentators have sharply criticized the ad, equating its messaging to figurative Nazi propaganda. One viral video articulated the concerns surrounding the ad’s implications and its perceived reinforcement of harmful stereotypes.

Despite the controversy, the campaign appears to have boosted American Eagle’s market performance, showing a 4% increase in shares following the launch. However, questions about the brand’s cultural sensitivity linger, particularly among its Gen Z and millennial target audience.

A Snapchat component of the campaign features Sweeney communicating directly with users, further building her appeal as a relatable figure among young shoppers. Brommers highlighted Sweeney’s broad gender appeal as a reason for her inclusion in both men’s and women’s marketing materials.

As of July 28, neither Sweeney nor American Eagle has issued a public statement addressing the criticism of the campaign. The brand’s current social media interactions appear to be moderated, indicating awareness of the negative feedback.