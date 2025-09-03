Business
American Eagle Outfitters Predicts Strong Third Quarter Sales Growth
NEW YORK, NY – American Eagle Outfitters announced on September 3 that it expects third-quarter comparable sales to surpass analysts’ expectations, thanks to strong demand driven by promotions and new product launches. Shares of the retailer surged by 25% following the report.
The company has employed various marketing strategies to boost sales, including its recent ‘Great Jeans’ campaign featuring actress Sydney Sweeney. This comes on the heels of successful partnerships with tennis player Coco Gauff and actress Jenna Ortega.
Additionally, American Eagle has teamed up with NFL player Travis Kelce‘s clothing brand, Tru Kolors, which has generated excitement among consumers, particularly as it coincides with Kelce’s engagement to pop star Taylor Swift.
American Eagle forecasts quarterly comparable sales growth in the low single digits, in contrast to analysts’ expectations of a 0.3% decline, according to data from LSEG.
For the full year, the company anticipates comparable sales will remain flat compared to last year, while analysts had predicted a decline of 1.1%.
