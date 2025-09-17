American Express Announces Platinum Card Updates Set for September 18, 2025

NEW YORK, NY — American Express is set to unveil major updates to its Platinum cards on September 18, 2025. This refresh comes as the company aims to enhance travel and lifestyle perks, while also increasing the annual fee to $895.

The announcement follows a brief explanation of changes back in June, and details have since emerged, confirmed by sources including Thrifty Traveler. The annual fee hike of $200 will accompany expanded credits, such as a new $600 annual credit for bookings through the Fine Hotels + Resorts program.

The updated personal Platinum Card is expected to introduce additional lifestyle benefits, including a potential dining credit for U.S. Resy restaurants, making it more competitive for frequent travelers and diners.

On the business side, American Express has already made adjustments to existing credits this year, including updates to its Dell and Adobe benefits. However, starting next week, the valuable 35% rebate on premium flight bookings through Amex Travel will decrease.

Despite these reductions, cardholders will benefit from the enhanced hotel credit. Amex is also refreshing the card’s aesthetic, switching to a mirrored finish design that may be a limited edition, following previous trends of unique card presentations.

For those considering applying for the Platinum card, this timing presents a unique opportunity. Historically, when American Express has refreshed cards, new applicants could enjoy both existing and new benefits while paying the old fee for their first year. Those who apply before the September 18 effective date could maximize value before the higher fee kicks in.

Currently, American Express is offering a welcome bonus of up to 175,000 Membership Rewards points for new cardholders, provided they spend $8,000 within the first six months. The specifics of the bonus can vary based on individual applications, giving potential applicants insight into the offers before they decide.

With the anticipated changes, including the new annual fee, increased hotel credit, and possible dining perks, American Express reflects both opportunity and challenges for its customers, particularly travelers and professionals who can utilize these new advantages effectively.