‘American Idol’ Season 24 Premieres January 26 on ABC

LOS ANGELES, CA – ABC’s popular singing competition, ‘American Idol,’ is set to return for its 24th season on January 26, bringing new talent and familiar faces back to the screen. Longtime host Ryan Seacrest, along with judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Carrie Underwood, appeared in a promotional video to welcome fans to ‘American Idol University.’

Seacrest, 51, in a royal blue letterman jacket, described the venue as a place of decades of talent. ‘Welcome to American Idol University. With decades of talent on display, I’m so excited for you all to explore these historic halls,’ he said.

The promotional clip shows the judges expressing their excitement over the show’s impactful legacy, with Underwood, 42, recognizing the many superstars who emerged from the competition, including Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson. Bryan, 49, remarked, ‘A dream come true in every direction’ as the group examined exhibits of awards and memorabilia.

A highlight of the video featured a surprise moment when a wax figure of former contestant Clay Aiken came to life, causing the judges to jump back in shock. Aiken is known for his impressive run on the show in 2003. As the judges announced the start of the auditions for the class of 2026, Aiken jokingly asked, ‘Who will be the next American Idol?’ prompting Seacrest to retort, ‘Um, that’s my line!’

In an interview, showrunner Megan Michaels Wolflick hinted at exciting format changes this season. ‘We do have some big format changes coming for sure, and there are going to be some surprises around every turn for sure,’ she said. Fans can watch the season premiere on ABC at 8 p.m. Eastern.