American-Made Drones Challenge Chinese Dominance in Law Enforcement

Queen Creek, Arizona – In a dramatic turn of events, a woman called 911 on December 3, 2025, claiming her boyfriend was trying to strangle her. Police responded quickly, but the suspect evaded capture. Using a Brinc “Responder” drone, they located him within minutes near a busy road. Upon confronting him, he falsely claimed to be armed, but the drone’s camera revealed he was unarmed, allowing officers to safely arrest him.

This incident illustrates a growing trend in American policing: the integration of drones into law enforcement. Unlike the dominant Chinese manufacturer DJI, which controls 70% of the global drone market, Brinc’s devices are manufactured in Seattle. Founded by 25-year-old Blake Resnick, Brinc aims to capture a significant share of the U.S. public safety market as concerns about national security grow.

With a looming ban on DJI drones slated for December 23 unless certified by U.S. security agencies, Brinc is poised to fill the void. The Responder drone, although pricier at $20,000 compared to DJI’s Matrice M30T at around $15,000, is gaining traction among police departments. Chief Randy Brice of the Queen Creek Police Department said his agency plans to acquire a fleet of Responder drones, pointing out that older DJI models have started to gather dust.

Brinc’s founder Resnick is optimistic about the future, seeing a shift towards American-made drones in law enforcement. In the past few years, he has raised $157 million from investors including Sam Altman and Peter Thiel, boosting the company’s valuation to $480 million. Resnick has also invested significant resources in lobbying for regulations against Chinese drones, believing it creates opportunities for his company.

Brinc’s products have found a substantial user base, with over 700 customers including small local police departments and major agencies like the New York Police Department. The company’s Lemur drone and Brinc Ball device are also gaining interest among SWAT teams for specialized operations.

This pivot towards American-made technology reflects wider concerns over data security and national sovereignty. Resnick has noted that controlling less than 5% of the global drone market is unhealthy for the U.S. and is committed to creating products that align with the values of democracy, amid apprehensions of espionage associated with foreign-made devices.

As the DJI ban approaches, Resnick believes that demand for Brinc drones will skyrocket, further solidifying the company’s place in American law enforcement and manufacturing. Resnick’s journey from a teenager constructing drones in his family’s home to leading a successful tech company shows that there is a robust market for domestic alternatives to international competitors.