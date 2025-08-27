American Tennis Stars Shine Bright at 2025 US Open

NEW YORK — The 2025 US Open men’s bracket features a record number of American players, with 23 men competing, the most in 25 years. The tournament kicked off on Sunday, showcasing local talent including No. 6 seed Ben Shelton.

Shelton, a two-time Grand Slam semifinalist, defeated Peru’s qualifier in a commanding 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 match that lasted just over two hours. This marks Shelton’s second consecutive year opening the event at Arthur Ashe Stadium, highlighting his growing status in American tennis.

No. 4 seed Taylor Fritz also had a strong showing, completing his match against American wild-card entry with a score of 7-5, 6-2, 6-3 in under two hours. Fritz, who was the runner-up at last year’s US Open, expressed excitement about the depth of American talent this year, noting, “this is the most important tournament for us Americans all year.”

This is the first major tournament since 2007 where two American men are seeded in the top eight. Both Shelton and Fritz are aiming for a Grand Slam singles title, something that hasn’t happened for an American man since Andy Roddick‘s win in 2003.

“This is the pinnacle of tennis for me,” Shelton said of the US Open. He reached the semifinals last year and is focused on going further. Shelton showcased incredible skill during his match, making 26 successful net approaches and converting all five of his opponent’s break chances.

Fritz, for his part, has become a formidable competitor, winning 22 of his last 27 matches. He attributed his success to confidence gained from past performances at the venue.

After a well-deserved two-day break, both Shelton and Fritz will return to compete in the second round on Wednesday. Shelton is set to face a competitor who won against another player while Fritz will await the outcome of a different matchup.

Overall, the tournament appears to be a promising one for American tennis, as players are not only competing against international talents but also against one another, fostering a competitive spirit.