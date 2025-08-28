American Water Appoints New Independent Director to Board

CAMDEN, N.J. — American Water Works Company, Inc. announced the appointment of Lisa A. Grow as an independent director on August 26, 2025. This addition brings the board’s membership to ten, with Grow expected to enhance the board’s expertise in the utility sector.

Grow has nearly forty years of experience in the utility industry. She is currently the President and CEO of IDACORP and Idaho Power. Before this, she served as Idaho Power’s Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. Her extensive background includes significant roles in regulatory and operational capacities.

“American Water is pleased to have Lisa join our board of directors,” said Karl Kurz, Board Chair of American Water. “Her experience and commitment to customer service will greatly benefit our company and its stakeholders.”

John Griffith, President and CEO of American Water, echoed Kurz’s sentiments, noting Grow’s expertise will enhance the company’s leadership. Grow is also chair of the St. Luke’s Health System Board of Directors and serves on the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco‘s Salt Lake City branch board.

American Water, the largest regulated water and wastewater utility in the U.S., serves over 14 million people across 14 states and 18 military installations. The company emphasizes delivering reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services.

Grow holds a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering from the University of Idaho and an MBA from Boise State University, further adding to her qualifications for the board position.

American Water’s board now has nine independent members, reflecting a commitment to strong corporate governance.