Business
American Water Executive Speaks at Women’s Energy Summit on Clean Energy
CAMDEN, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–American Water, the largest regulated water and wastewater utility in the United States, participated in the 2025 Women’s Energy Summit on August 26 in Chicago, Illinois. Cheryl Norton, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of American Water, was a panelist in a discussion titled “Powering the Future: Financial and Policy Insights on Energy Innovation.”
The panel focused on financial frameworks, public-private partnerships, and innovative policies that support clean energy advancements. Norton highlighted how American Water is making strides in the clean energy transition, investing in sustainable infrastructure to benefit its customers.
“Scaling innovation in the utility sector takes more than technology. It takes the right investment, smart policy and the willingness to work across industries,” Norton said. “It was a pleasure to join fellow leaders to discuss how we’re building the foundation for resilience and sustainability in our communities.”
American Water operates in 14 states and emphasizes its commitment to resilient infrastructure and environmental innovation. The company aims to ensure safe and reliable service amid changing regulations and climate conditions.
The participation at the Women’s Energy Summit exemplifies American Water’s dedication to leading the transition to a more sustainable utility sector and marks their ongoing contribution to discussions on clean energy solutions.
