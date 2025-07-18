American Water Leaders Discuss Infrastructure Needs with Congress

CAMDEN, N.J. — Missouri American Water President Rich Svindland participated in a fly-in event this week with American Water executives to meet with Congressional leaders in Washington, D.C. The initiative aimed to strengthen relationships with policymakers and address the urgent need for improvements in water and wastewater infrastructure across the United States.

Led by American Water President and CEO John Griffith, the gathering included state leaders from 11 states and over 40 meetings with Congress members. Discussions highlighted key issues affecting water utilities, including investment in aging systems and the future of clean water access.

“It is important to elevate the urgent need for continued investment in aging water and wastewater systems and to highlight the policies to assist with this,” Svindland stated. “The continued investments we make in communities across the state are necessary to provide reliable and high-quality water and wastewater service.”

This year’s event aligned with findings from the American Society of Civil Engineers’ (ASCE) 2025 Report Card for America’s Infrastructure, which graded the nation’s drinking water systems a “C-” and wastewater systems a “D+”. These grades reflect serious challenges that water and wastewater utilities face today.

To tackle these challenges, American Water has committed to investing between $40 billion and $42 billion over the next decade in vital infrastructure upgrades and repairs, including projects in Missouri.

For more information on local initiatives, visit the Missouri American Water website.