LOS ANGELES (AP) — As the nation approaches its 249th Independence Day on July 4, many Americans find themselves with mixed feelings about the holiday. Recent polls suggest a decline in national pride, particularly among Democrats during the Trump administration. However, some citizens, like Scott Allen from Lakewood, California, remain committed to celebrating.

Despite scheduled protests against President Donald Trump‘s policies, Allen plans a celebration with neighbors, which includes grilling and fireworks. He reflects on his late U.S. Marine father and recognizes the freedoms that allow for both celebrations and protests.

This July Fourth may feel distinct for many. Some communities in southern California have canceled their festivities due to safety concerns over Trump’s immigration policies. El Sereno, a predominantly Latino neighborhood, saw its parade canceled after 90% of participants withdrew. Organizer Genny Guerrero stated, “Many people are avoiding events out of fear of immigration agents.”

In contrast, there are events planned in protest of Trump’s policies, including gatherings and rallies across various cities. Tamika Middleton, managing director of the Women’s March, noted that they aim to envision a truly free America. Celebrations at naturalization ceremonies, like one in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, will welcome new citizens.

On the commercial front, fireworks retailers are facing challenges due to tariffs on Chinese-made fireworks. Julie Heckman, executive director of the American Pyrotechnics Association, revealed that while current tariffs are manageable for cities’ displays, the future remains uncertain as prices may rise significantly next year.

Travel is expected to flourish this holiday. The AAA predicts over 72 million people will travel at least 50 miles from home, signaling the highest Independence Day travel volume recorded. This includes nearly 62 million by car and almost six million by air, translating to a 4% increase in air travel compared to last year.

As fireworks stands pop up around the city, the reality remains that possessing or using fireworks is illegal within Tulsan limits. Law enforcement continues to remind residents to adhere to safety regulations as the holiday approaches.