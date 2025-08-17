Amorim Confident as Manchester United Prepares for Arsenal Match

MANCHESTER, England — Ruben Amorim, manager of Manchester United, expressed confidence in his team’s preparation for their Premier League match against Arsenal on Sunday. Speaking at Carrington, Amorim highlighted his belief that his squad is better equipped this season with impactful players like Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo.

Amorim indicated that the team’s preparation has improved after a challenging previous campaign. “We are ready for the season,” he declared. He emphasized the importance of winning against Arsenal to start the campaign on a positive note.

In his remarks, Amorim acknowledged that facing Arsenal would present challenges, but he believes his team can handle the pressure. “It’s a game against Arsenal, so we will struggle in some moments,” he said. However, he noted that the presence of players capable of turning the game could change the momentum in crucial moments.

Amorim mentioned the positive outcomes from their pre-season efforts, including winning the Premier League Summer Series in the United States and clinching the Snapdragon Cup with a penalty shootout victory over Fiorentina last weekend.

Reflecting on his team’s readiness, Amorim stated, “Pre-season is pre-season. We are going to start, we are going to struggle, but we are prepared to win against Arsenal. That is the only thing that matters.”