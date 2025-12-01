K&W Cafeteria Closes After 88 Years of Service

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — K&W Cafeteria is closing its doors after 88 years in business, effective immediately as of December 1, 2025. The announcement was made on the company’s website earlier today.

“K&W has always been more than a restaurant – it has been a gathering place, a home for Sunday traditions, and a warm table for millions of families across generations,” the company stated on their Facebook page. They expressed gratitude to all customers who frequented their locations over the years.

The southeastern food chain, which is owned by Falcon Holdings LLC, a restaurant management company in Texas, had previously filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2020. At that time, it closed six locations.

All K&W Cafeteria locations, including those in Virginia, have been shut down as of December 1, 2025. The company did not provide specific reasons for the closure.

WFMY News 2 has reached out to the mayor of Greensboro for comments regarding the closure and is awaiting a response.