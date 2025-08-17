AT&T Customers Can Claim Up to $7,500 in Data Breach Settlement

Dallas, Texas – Millions of AT&T customers can now file claims in a $177 million legal settlement related to two data breaches that occurred in 2024. The breaches have prompted AT&T to offer up to $7,500 in compensation to affected individuals.

The first breach, announced on March 30, 2024, exposed the data of about 73 million current and former AT&T account holders. Their personal information, including Social Security numbers and birth dates, was discovered in a dataset on the dark web. The second breach, identified in July 2024, involved hackers illegally downloading sensitive data from a third-party cloud platform, affecting records of calls and texts for nearly all of AT&T’s cellular customers.

<p.Multiple lawsuits were filed in both state and federal courts, which were ultimately consolidated into two class-action cases. A federal judge ruled that the settlement administration for AT&T could proceed, with $149 million allocated for the first class and $28 million for the second class.

The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas is scheduled to hold a final approval hearing on December 3, 2025. In the meantime, affected customers can file claims for compensation. Notices are being emailed to eligible customers from the domain “[email protected]” and are managed by the Kroll Settlement Administration.

Eligible customers whose data was compromised in either breach can file a claim. They must do so by November 18, 2025, while understanding that filing a claim will relinquish their right to sue AT&T individually. Customers impacted by the March breach could claim up to $5,000, while those affected by the July breach may receive up to $2,500.

If customers’ information was compromised in both breaches, they may qualify for a total payout of up to $7,500. They will need to provide documentation of any losses incurred due to the data breaches, such as receipts or other related documents.

AT&T issued a statement denying responsibility for the breaches but agreed to the settlement to avoid lengthy litigation. The company emphasized its commitment to customer data protection and rebuilding trust.