AT&T Customers May Claim Up to $7,500 After Data Breaches

Dallas, Texas – Millions of AT&T customers are eligible for compensation following two significant data breaches affecting personal information. A total settlement of $177 million has been agreed upon, with payouts that could reach $7,500 for some claimants. The deadline for filing claims has been extended to Dec. 18, 2025.

The first breach occurred in 2019, but AT&T did not disclose it until March 2024 after customer data was found circulating on the dark web. This incident exposed the personal details of approximately 7.6 million current customers and 65.4 million former account holders, including Social Security numbers and birth dates.

The second breach, which happened in April 2024, was revealed in July 2024. This breach allowed unauthorized access to phone records dating back to 2022 for nearly all of AT&T’s 109 million U.S. customers stored in the company’s cloud service, Snowflake.

As part of the settlement, affected individuals from the first data incident will be eligible for $149 million in compensation, while those from the second incident will share $28 million. Claimants who can prove documented losses from the 2019 breach may receive up to $5,000. Those without proof can opt for tiered cash payments, depending on whether their Social Security number was compromised.

For the 2024 breach, customers with proof of financial loss can claim up to $2,500, while those without such proof will receive a prorated share of what remains after costs are covered. Individuals affected by both breaches can potentially claim the full $7,500.

Kroll Settlement Administration, which oversees the claims process, has set up a dedicated platform where applicants can file claims. Each claimant must provide a “Class Member ID,” typically sent via email from Kroll. If a notification is missing, impacted individuals are advised to contact the settlement administrator at 833-890-4930 or mail inquiries to the designated address in New York.

Claim forms must be submitted online or postmarked by the December deadline. The final approval of this settlement is scheduled for a hearing on Dec. 3, 2025, in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas.