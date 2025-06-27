S&P 500 Nears All-Time High Amid Mixed Market Performance

New York, NY — The S&P 500 is approaching a record high, a notable shift from just two months ago when it faced significant declines. On Wednesday, the index closed less than 1% from its all-time peak as U.S. stocks displayed mixed performance. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped by 107 points, or 0.25%, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.31%.

Over the past two days, the S&P 500 surged 2.1%, fueled by a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Iran. Investors are now questioning whether the index can climb higher or if obstacles remain in its path. On Tuesday, it closed only 0.85% shy of a record before Wednesday’s flat performance.

Chris Brigati, chief investment officer at SWBC, noted that as tensions in the Middle East decrease, investors will refocus on fundamental concerns, including tariffs and earnings. Brigati stated, “As Middle East tensions de-escalate, the focus will return to more fundamental concerns for investors such as tariffs, earnings, the federal deficit and President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill.”

Despite facing headwinds, including potential inflation from rising tariffs, some analysts believe stocks can still rise. Mohit Kumar, an economist at Jefferies, indicated that while a massive rally is not expected, the market may continue to climb steadily.

After significant volatility earlier in the year, the S&P 500 has rebounded, rising over 3.5% year-to-date. The index hit its last record on February 19 but experienced a steep drop in March and April due to tariff policies announced by Trump.

Following Trump’s April 2 tariffs, the S&P 500 closed at its lowest for the year on April 8, down 18.9% from its February peak. However, after the President moderated his tariff stance, the S&P 500 rallied, achieving a 6.15% gain in May, marking its best May performance since 1990.

On Tuesday, the Nasdaq 100 index reached an all-time high, thanks in part to significant gains from technology stocks, with Nvidia rising 4.33%. Ross Mayfield, an investment strategist at Baird, commented that strong performance from tech stocks is vital for the market, despite concerns about potential overvaluation.

Keith Buchanan, senior portfolio manager at Globalt Investments, cautioned that the market might be overextended compared to the economic environment, as various uncertainties linger about tariffs and their economic impact.

Looking ahead, investors are considering issues such as tariff implications, as current rates could lead to slower economic growth and higher inflation. Eric Freedman, CIO at US Bank Asset Management, stated that upcoming quarterly earnings will be crucial for understanding how companies manage increased costs.

Kumar emphasized the importance of monitoring U.S. job data and Treasury yield trends this summer, noting potential effects on investor behavior. Brigati advised investors to maintain a long-term strategy and avoid knee-jerk reactions to market fluctuations.