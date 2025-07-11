R&A Unveils Spidercam for Historic Open Championship at Portrush

Portrush, Northern Ireland – The R&A has introduced a groundbreaking technology called Spidercam, which will be suspended above the 18th green during next week’s Open Championship. This is the first time such technology has been applied in golf, aiming to offer stunning aerial views and unique angles of play.

The Spidercam system, consisting of a four-point wire-cam setup, is elevated by four pylons standing 25 meters high. It will not only capture the final moments of the championship but also document the eventual winner’s walk up the 18th hole in new detail. On Friday morning, players were briefed on the innovative technology, and concerns about potential distractions seem to have been resolved, as there have been no complaints.

Although Spidercam has been utilized in other sports like football, rugby union, and cricket, its introduction to golf has been delayed due to logistical challenges and costs. The R&A undertook a 12-month planning project with Productions, alongside IMG Media, to bring this technology to life at the Open. The organization is reportedly covering the operational costs, estimated at approximately £300,000, for the week.

Broadcasters, including Sky Sports and NBC, expressed excitement over the new capability. If the Spidercam proves successful, it could be considered for future tournaments, although budget constraints could limit its use to only select events. Discussions about employing Spidercam at next year’s Open at Royal Birkdale will occur after this championship.

Paul Sutcliffe, the R&A’s head of broadcasting and media rights, emphasized the significance of this development: “It’s not often the Open is the first to do something. Portrush offers a unique venue, allowing us more space and the opportunity to introduce this technology.” He noted that although some wires will be around the green, the camera will retract during critical moments to minimize interference.

With the excitement surrounding the 2019 Open, when Shane Lowry emerged victorious, Sutcliffe believes that Spidercam will enhance viewers’ experiences, allowing them to share in the moment when the next champion makes their historic walk. The R&A, in collaboration with European Tour Productions, has invested in advanced broadcast technologies, believing that Spidercam will provide millions of fans with a new perspective of the action. Neil Armit, the R&A’s chief commercial officer, stated, “We aim to bring incredible detail and accessibility to golf fans around the world.”

This year’s championship will see 48 hours of live coverage over four days, marking it as the longest single broadcast in golf history.