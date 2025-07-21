Amsterdam City Council Votes for ‘East Turkestan’ Over Colonial Naming

Amsterdam, Netherlands – On April 9, 2025, Stephan van Baarle, leader of the Denk Party in the Dutch Parliament, proposed to replace the name “Xinjiang” with “East Turkestan” in all official government communications. The proposal argues that “East Turkestan” reflects the historical name of the region, while “Xinjiang” is seen as a colonial term. Despite support from various parties, including GroenLinks and D66, the proposal did not receive enough votes to pass due to opposition from ruling parties prioritizing relations with China.

The proposal fell short of the 76 votes needed for approval, sending a strong message to the Chinese government and sparking political discussions within the Amsterdam City Council. On July 10, Suleyman Koyuncu of the Denk Party introduced a new proposal titled “Those Who Recognize Oppression Recognize East Turkestan.” It emphasized the cultural identity of the Uyghur people and garnered support from several parties, ultimately passing with 26 votes.

Koyuncu remarked on this significant decision, stating, “Today, Amsterdam did not merely choose a name; it declared its solidarity with a people facing oppression.” Despite this historic vote, Amsterdam’s Mayor Femke Halsema vetoed the decision, claiming that “East Turkestan” carries a separatist implication and is not an internationally recognized political name. Her veto was received with dismay by the Uyghur diaspora.

On July 11, the ongoing debate was highlighted during a live discussion on the program “Uyghur Teahouse Talks,” where Koyuncu discussed the reasons behind Halsema’s veto and the potential for protests from Uyghur organizations. He expressed concerns that the veto reflects a lack of understanding regarding the Uyghur genocide.

In response, calls for protests emerged, aligning with the upcoming 11th anniversary of the Yarkand Massacre. Plans for a demonstration in front of the Amsterdam City Parliament were announced, emphasizing the need for recognition of East Turkestan’s narrative.

The Amsterdam City Parliament’s recognition of “East Turkestan” marks a historic milestone, making it the first local parliament in a Western country to adopt the name officially. This decision aligns with growing international criticism of the Chinese government’s actions against the Uyghurs, affirming the global support for the East Turkestan identity movement.

As the struggle continues, the Amsterdam City Parliament’s endorsement serves not only as a political statement against colonial policies but also as encouragement for those advocating for human rights and cultural recognition worldwide.