Amtrak’s Borealis Line Hits 250,000 Riders Over Fourth of July Weekend

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Amtrak‘s Borealis line celebrated a significant milestone over the Independence Day weekend, with ridership exceeding 250,000 passengers since its launch in May 2024. This achievement underlines the growing popularity of the train service connecting the Twin Cities and Chicago, according to state and Amtrak officials.

Wisconsin Transportation Secretary Kristina Boardman expressed pride in this accomplishment. “The Borealis continues to be a success story in Wisconsin and our partner states,” she said. “This 250,000-rider milestone clearly demonstrates the need for safe, reliable and efficient passenger rail travel options.”

The Borealis line began daily operations on May 23, 2024, offering direct service from St. Paul to Chicago with 11 stops along the way. In its first month, the service attracted over 18,500 riders, and within just five months, ridership reached 100,000.

Amtrak President Roger Harris noted the benefits of the service for new travelers. “Some of these guests have never before used Amtrak. Now all of them can enjoy the benefits of train travel while avoiding the long drive on Interstate 94,” he stated.

Minnesota Transportation Commissioner Nancy Daubenberger added, “A quarter of a million riders demonstrate the desire for safe, equitable and reliable transportation options in Minnesota. We remain pleased and encouraged by the early success of the Borealis and look forward to its continued growth.”

Passengers can purchase one-way tickets on the Borealis starting at $41, with dynamic pricing that adjusts based on demand. Discounts are available for children, seniors, and military personnel. In addition, the train offers a café featuring local food and scenic views of the Mississippi River.

The Borealis line serves 11 intermediate stops including Red Wing, Winona, La Crosse, Wisconsin Dells, Milwaukee, and Glenview, making it a convenient option for many travelers in the region.