Amtrak Restores Service Between Washington and Philadelphia After Disruption

WASHINGTON — Amtrak service has resumed between Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia after disruptions caused multiple train cancellations early Monday. Service was initially suspended due to disabled equipment from one of Amtrak’s rail partners that was blocking the tracks.

Trains were expected to resume by 7 a.m., and operations have since returned to near schedule. Trains originally set to depart at 7:05 and 7:40 a.m. have departed, with the 8:05 a.m. train running on time.

In an official statement, Amtrak expressed gratitude for the public’s understanding during the service interruption: “Service has resumed between Philadelphia (PHL) and Washington (WAS). We sincerely appreciate your support and understanding as the service becomes fully restored.”

Earlier disruptions affected multiple trains, leading to cancellations despite only part of the route being blocked. Some affected services, like Acela 2150, continued operations from New York to Boston despite facing cancellations in other segments.

Amtrak has not yet provided a formal timeline for restoring all routes to normal. Riders are encouraged to consult Amtrak’s website or the Amtrak app for the latest updates before heading to stations.

This incident comes as discussions continue about President Donald Trump’s proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2026, which includes significant funding for Amtrak aimed at improving safety, modernizing services, and enhancing rail infrastructure across the nation.