Amtrak Unveils Acela Amid Talks of Federal Takeover at South Station

BOSTON, Massachusetts — Amtrak celebrated the debut of its new Acela train on Wednesday night at South Station in Boston amid a festive atmosphere featuring a marching band and free merchandise. However, the event was overshadowed by remarks from a Trump administration official hinting at a potential federal takeover of South Station, similar to one currently in progress at Union Station in Washington, D.C.

Deputy Director of Transportation Steven Bradbury spoke to attendees about increasing the safety and cleanliness of rail stations along the East Coast. “Here in South Boston, we need to address the cleanliness, the crime, the safety, and security of the station for the rail workers, for the passengers, because the people of Boston deserve that,” Bradbury stated.

His comments mirrored those made earlier by Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, who announced the federal government’s plans to take control of Union Station, citing its condition as unacceptable. Duffy emphasized the need for further investments to restore the station’s appeal and functionality.

The Transportation Department confirmed that improving rail facilities is part of a broader initiative aimed at enhancing public transportation under the current administration. Plans are underway to renegotiate a 2024 agreement between Amtrak and the Union Station Redevelopment Corporation.

Currently, South Station is operated by the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA), presenting potential challenges for federal takeover. Unlike Union Station, which is owned by the Department of Transportation, South Station’s ownership complicates matters.

The newly launched Acela, dubbed NextGen, will begin commercial operations this week, traveling between Boston and Washington, D.C. The train boasts high-speed capabilities, reaching 160 miles per hour in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, marking the most significant investment in Amtrak’s rail stock in two and a half decades.

Chairman of Amtrak’s Board of Directors, Anthony Coscia, praised the efforts to modernize rail travel, saying, “It required determination to reverse decades of underinvestment.” He expressed hope that more than half of daily Acela departures will utilize these new trains by spring.

Despite Bradbury’s concerns over crime in Boston, local officials, including Mayor Michelle Wu, have defended the city’s safety record, stating, “The city of Boston is the safest major city in America.” The mixed responses highlight the tension between federal and local governance regarding safety and infrastructure.

As these discussions unfold, the future management and investment strategies for South Station remain uncertain amid the Acela’s promising launch.