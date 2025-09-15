Amy Grant to Perform Hits and New Music in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Amy Grant will soon perform a one-night concert at the Pablo Center, featuring her hits from the past 40 years as well as a new song. The show is part of her upcoming tour, and Grant expressed excitement about reconnecting with fans in Eau Claire.

“I met a couple years ago when I was in Eau Claire, and I got a text from a woman who said, ‘Oh my gosh, you’re coming to town? Stop by if you want to say hi,’” Grant recalled in an interview with the Leader-Telegram. “It’s just funny to have done something for a long time, and the layers of connectivity that you feel with a town. Isn’t that the beauty of life — all of our connectivity?”

Grant rose to fame in the 1980s within the Christian music scene, celebrated for songs like “Angels” and “El Shaddai.” Despite her success, she emphasized her intention to communicate her faith over simply being a performer. “I never saw myself as a singer,” she said. “I wanted to have a conversation through music with who God is and what that looks like.”

Over the years, Grant achieved notable crossover success, including hits like “The Next Time I Fall” with Peter Cetera. Her album “Heart in Motion,” released in 1991, features popular tracks like “Baby Baby.” Grant’s accolades include six Grammy Awards and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

While she values her musical career, Grant considers motherhood her greatest achievement. “The first three? There were so many demands on my time,” she shared. “I went to the studio when my son was three days old, and we were recording this album called ‘Lean On.’”

At the Pablo Center, Grant will perform music spanning her decades-long career and will debut her new song, “The Me That Remains,” the title track from her upcoming album scheduled for release in early 2026. “I just finished recording a new album with 10 songs,” she said.

Grant expressed gratitude for her long career and the continued support from her audiences. “There’s not a night I don’t look at the audience and go, ‘I get to keep touring because these people show up,’” she said. “Music and the arts are essential. The arts bring us together, and that’s what I feel about what I do.”