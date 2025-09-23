Amy Poehler Criticizes Academy for Snubbing Comedy

NEW YORK, N.Y. — Amy Poehler has voiced strong criticism of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for its treatment of comedic performances in major awards. In a recent episode of her podcast, Good Hang, the former Saturday Night Live star expressed her frustration on the lack of recognition for comedy at the Oscars.

During the show, Poehler welcomed her co-star Olivia Colman and guest Benedict Cumberbatch. While discussing the challenges of comedic acting, Cumberbatch stated, “If you can do comedy, you can do anything, I really do believe that.” This prompted Poehler to respond passionately, saying, “Every single year at the Oscars, everybody gets blanked, and all the serious people get up and accept. It’s some hot bullsh— because comedy is not easy.”

Poehler went on to commend Cumberbatch and Colman for their ability to balance both drama and comedy, highlighting the difficulty in succeeding in both genres. Traditionally, the Academy has shown a tendency to overlook humor despite its complexities. Films often receive Best Picture nominations if they include comedic elements, even if they are primarily serious in nature.

Historically, movies like Jordan Peele’s Get Out, BlacKkKlansman by Spike Lee, and The Favourite, which earned Colman an Oscar, illustrate this trend. This year’s Best Picture winner, Anora, falls into the romantic dramedy category, while other nominees, including Barbie and Everything Everywhere All at Once, also showcase humor.

Poehler’s remarks reflect broader sentiments in the entertainment industry, underscoring the ongoing struggle for comedic films to gain the acclaim they deserve. As the conversation continues, she remains hopeful that recognition will change in the future.