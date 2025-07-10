Amy Schumer Cuts Price on Historic Brooklyn Townhouse by $1.25 Million

Brooklyn, NY — Comedian and actress Amy Schumer has reduced the asking price of her historic townhouse by $1.25 million, now listed at $12.75 million. The updated price comes after three months on the market, according to a listing on StreetEasy.

Schumer and her husband, chef Chris Fischer, are preparing to move back to Manhattan. The couple cites challenges with commuting their son daily to school as a primary motivator for the move. “He got into a good school and we’re too lazy to commute 45 minutes to take our son to school every day,” Schumer explained when the property was first listed.

Originally purchased in 2022 for $12.25 million, the Federal-style townhouse has cultural significance, recognized as the exterior of the home in the 1987 film “Moonstruck,” featuring Cher and Nicolas Cage. The historic property, built around 1829, spans approximately 5,600 square feet and includes five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

Schumer shared her experiences of living in the townhouse, stating, “We loved what we moved into. But we’ve definitely made it our own.” The couple hired landscape architect Michael Van Valkenburgh to redesign the backyard, incorporating turf and play equipment for their five-year-old son.

The home boasts a gym and a wine cellar, which Schumer mentioned exceeds her family’s current needs. “This is a home that is just ready for more people,” she added.

Despite the imminent move, Schumer expressed sadness about leaving her Brooklyn neighborhood, describing it as “a dream to live here.”

On the day the property was first listed, Schumer humorously communicated with her followers on Instagram, calling her area the “Best hood ever” and playfully addressing the original asking price of $14 million.

It remains unclear when Schumer and Fischer will officially complete their move back to Manhattan. The townhouse is represented by Adam Modlin of the Modlin Group, along with Karen and Kyle Talbott of Corcoran.