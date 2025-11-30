Amy Schumer Opens Up About Misgendering and Marriage Rumors

NEW YORK, NY — Comedian Amy Schumer is bringing attention to a personal issue regarding being misgendered by others while also addressing recent rumors about her marriage. In a recent social media post, Schumer shared her experience and reactions to being misidentified. She remarked, “There’s only one of me,” humorously dismissing the idea that people think she’s multiple individuals.

Schumer’s candid video featured her walking down the street while wearing a grey shirt, white jacket, sunglasses, and a red beanie. The clip received over 9,000 likes and generated comments mostly filled with laughing emojis.

Aside from discussions about misgendering, Schumer’s Instagram activity has raised eyebrows concerning her relationship with husband Chris Fischer. Since their marriage in 2018, speculation has been rampant after Schumer deleted many posts from her feed that included photos of Fischer. A friend reportedly suggested that the clean slate was a step toward a divorce, citing issues such as Fischer’s health and communication challenges.

In response to the swirling rumors, Schumer took to her Instagram Story to reaffirm that she and Fischer are still married. She emphasized their commitment to one another as partners and parents, despite the challenges they are facing.

Schumer also confronted criticism surrounding her Instagram clean-up. Some outlets claimed she removed older photos to hide her previous appearance, but Schumer clarified that her changes were not based on her weight loss. She expressed pride in her looks and shared her health struggles, including battling Cushing’s syndrome.

Recently, the 44-year-old comedian has been open about her weight loss journey. Schumer detailed the challenges she faced while finding the right weight loss medication. After experiencing severe side effects from Ozempic, she switched to Mounjaro, which she says transformed her confidence and overall well-being.

Throughout these discussions, Schumer emphasizes the importance of being true to herself, even as speculation continues about both her health and marriage.