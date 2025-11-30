Amy Schumer shares candid moments with son during photo shoot

New York, NY — Amy Schumer had an unexpected guest during her recent at-home photo shoot.

On Saturday, November 29, the 44-year-old comedian shared a series of photos on Instagram, showing herself sitting on a staircase in a yellow minidress with bows and ruffles. In one picture, her 6-year-old son jumped into the frame above her.

“Trying to go to the party but someone won’t go to bed,” Schumer joked in the caption.

Another Instagram story showed her son bolting upstairs, his face covered by a yellow heart emoji. Schumer has mentioned in previous interviews that her son has a knack for humor.

“He’s really funny,” she told PEOPLE in February. “I don’t know what his story is going to be, but he loves doing stunts and making people laugh.”

While discussing her son’s perception of her fame, Schumer recalled, “It’s like, ‘You’re mom.’” She said her family does not treat her like a celebrity.

Schumer has had a busy year, both personally and professionally. She has openly discussed her health challenges, including her endometriosis diagnosis and recovery from back surgery.

“I’m feeling strong and like myself,” she wrote in October, sharing a moment where she dressed up but decided to stay home with her son instead of attending a friend’s party. “Thanks for all the love. Sending it right back,” she said.