Amy Schumer Shares Support for SKIMS Amid Divorce from Chris Fischer

LOS ANGELES, CA — Comedian Amy Schumer shared her latest update on Instagram, where she showed support for Kim Kardashian‘s SKIMS brand following her recent split from husband Chris Fischer. The 44-year-old actress revealed her journey of change after announcing their separation earlier in December.

On December 29, Schumer posted a selfie on Instagram Stories wearing a black SKIMS bodysuit, highlighting her slimmer figure. She captioned the photo, “@skims lyfe.” In another post, she shared carefree moments from a sunny getaway, including a snapshot of herself in a white minidress, captioned “Dream on.”

Schumer has been open about her weight loss journey, which began after her diagnosis of Cushing syndrome. In October, she debuted a transformation during a night out in Las Vegas, wearing a little black dress. She expressed gratitude towards her trainer for helping her regain strength after several health struggles.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, she emphasized that her transformation was not solely for appearance, stating, “I didn’t lose 30 lbs. I lost 50. Not to look hot, but to survive.” She explained her condition’s serious implications that led to significant lifestyle changes.

Amid her divorce from Fischer after seven years, Schumer clarified that the separation had nothing to do with her weight loss. In a previous post, she addressed speculation, quipping, “Not because I dropped some lbs and thought I could bag some basket.” Schumer noted the couple remains on good terms, focusing on co-parenting their 6-year-old son, Gene.

She also discussed maintaining respect for each other amidst their split, stating, “We love each other very much and will continue to focus on raising our son. Amicable and all love and respect! Family forever.” Schumer’s openness about her health struggles and personal life sheds light on the complexities behind weight loss and relationships.