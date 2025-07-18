Entertainment
Amy Sedaris Discusses Her Charming New York Guest Apartment
NEW YORK, NY — Comedian and actress Amy Sedaris has opened the doors to her unique guest apartment, showing off her cozy living space that has a tree house-like vibe. Sedaris purchased the one-bedroom apartment in 2017, which is located a floor above her primary residence.
“I love this apartment so much,” said Sedaris, who describes the space as her sanctuary. “We wrote the third season of At Home With Amy Sedaris here.” The actress has since transformed the apartment into a gym and a welcoming space for friends.
Her brother, David Sedaris, named a monkeylike doll called Huckleberry, which can be seen in the apartment alongside decor from various collaborators. One significant creation is the faux bois-painted walls by artist Hugh Hamrick, who is David’s boyfriend. Hamrick also contributed a landscape painting, adding a personal touch to the apartment.
Adam Selman, a friend and fashion designer, assisted in redecorating the space. He created hanging garment bags for the bedroom closet, which Sedaris embraced by incorporating a gingham theme. “If she dreams it, we can make it,” Selman expressed regarding his ongoing creative partnership with Sedaris.
Currently, Selman is renting the apartment as he searches for a place to buy. His only modification has been upgrading the bed from a twin to a queen. “I took continuity photos,” he added, indicating the care he has taken with the space but remaining respectful of Sedaris’s decor rules.
Hamrick’s contributions extend to a dollhouse nestled in the bedroom fireplace and various artsy details throughout the apartment. Amidst the charm, Sedaris reflects on her decision not to channel a retail vibe for her space, instead embracing her role as a gracious host.
In her take on plant care, she noted, “The plants are doing really well, especially when Adam is here; not so well when John is around because he doesn’t put out that vibe.” This playful insight showcases the intimate atmosphere Sedaris has created within her guest quarters.
