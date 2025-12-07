Ana de Armas Reflects on Career Changes at Red Sea Film Festival

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia — Ana de Armas, the Cuban actress, shared reflections on her career during an “In Conversation” session at the Red Sea Film Festival on December 5. She discussed her enduring friendship with Keanu Reeves and her unexpected transition to action star.

De Armas recalled meeting Reeves in Los Angeles over a decade ago. She said, “When I first moved to L.A., we did Knock Knock together, and at that time I barely spoke English. It was kind of a frustrating journey not being able to fully communicate, but we still had a great time. We bonded really well, and we have a beautiful friendship.”

She praised Reeves, describing him as “incredibly kind and generous,” noting he made her feel welcome in Hollywood. Reuniting with him for Ballerina, the latest installment in the John Wick series, was significant for her. “Keanu and Chad [Stahelski] have built such a beautiful world with those films, and having him there to support me ten years later meant a lot,” she said.

Talking about her role in Ballerina, de Armas emphasized that her shift to action films was unintentional. “I never thought of myself as athletic or imagined I’d do action movies. It started with No Time to Die, then The Gray Man, and Ghosted, and Ballerina was another level — very challenging, very demanding. But it was also an exciting character to play, and I really loved expanding that universe,” she explained.

De Armas described the rigorous training that prepared her for the role, saying, “The training was brutal. It went on for months before shooting and continued during filming. There’s no time to rehearse everything, so you’re learning and adapting on the spot. It was exhausting — but I enjoyed it. I learned so much.”

Throughout the session, de Armas traced her career from her childhood in Cuba. “I had a very happy childhood — very free and very social. We would perform for our neighbors, do dances, and I was even in a Spice Girls group. I always knew I wanted to be an actress. There was no Plan B,” she said.

Her journey took her from Havana to Madrid at age 18, where she sought greater opportunities. “I had saved some money from the movies I had done in Cuba — I think it was 300 euros. At that time, in Cuba, 300 euros was a lot of money, so I thought that was going to be sufficient. And then I arrived in Spain and realized it wasn’t going to last long at all,” she recalled.

Eventually moving to Los Angeles with limited English skills, she deemed it the most humbling experience of her life. “I moved with three suitcases and my dog. I didn’t speak English — zero. No one knew who I was, and my work in Spain and Cuba didn’t exist there. But I decided that if I was going to make it work, I had to give it everything,” she said.

De Armas credited her breakthrough role in Denis Villeneuve’s Blade Runner 2049 as pivotal, stating, “It was a dream. Working with Denis, Ryan [Gosling], and Harrison Ford was incredible. Denis is very thoughtful; he makes the process so special. I felt like a kid on set again.”

As she contemplates her future choices, de Armas remains committed to seeking challenging roles. “I’ve always been the one looking for what I want to do instead of waiting for what they offer. I’m not here to play it safe,” she concluded.