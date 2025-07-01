Sports
Anaheim Ducks Sign Lundestrom to Two-Year Contract Extension
Anaheim, California – The Anaheim Ducks have announced a two-year contract extension for center Sam Lundestrom, valued at $2.6 million, averaging $1.3 million annually. The agreement was reported by Aaron Portzline of The Athletic on Tuesday.
Lundestrom, 25, has played his entire NHL career with the Ducks since being drafted 23rd overall in 2018. Last season, he recorded four goals and 11 assists in 79 games.
Over his seven seasons in the league, the Gallivare, Sweden native has accumulated 35 goals and 49 assists across 337 games. Lundestrom’s experience and skill set are expected to provide additional depth to the Ducks’ roster as they prepare for the upcoming season.
This contract extension reflects the Ducks’ commitment to building a competitive team and supporting Lundestrom’s growth as a player.
