Anahuacalli Museum Celebrates 60 Years of Pre-Hispanic Art

The Anahuacalli Museum in Mexico City is celebrating its 60th anniversary this month. Built by renowned Mexican artist Diego Rivera, the museum serves as a sacred space to preserve and display his lifelong collection of pre-Hispanic art.

The museum features a pyramid-like structure that honors the Mexica worldview and houses approximately 60,000 archaeological pieces, including many that represent ancient deities. Its design not only attracts international visitors but also aims to engage local communities by connecting them to their historical roots through various workshops and activities.

Maria Teresa Moya, the director of Anahuacalli, expressed the essence of the museum by stating, “This is Diego Rivera’s dream come true: a space in which art, nature, and the public coexist.” Rivera and his wife, Frida Kahlo, were known for their criticism of the Catholic Church and their fascination with pre-Hispanic spirituality, which deeply influenced Rivera’s works and the design of the museum.

The museum’s architecture reflects Rivera’s appreciation for indigenous heritage, with the main floor symbolizing the underworld and the upper levels representing the earthly and celestial worlds, creating varied atmospheres within the building.

Besides showcasing Mexica heritage, the museum also highlights influences from other Mesoamerican cultures, such as the Maya and Toltec. It was inaugurated in September 1964, seven years post Rivera’s death, and its name Anahuacalli translates to ‘house surrounded by water’ in Nahuatl.

Located within an ecological reserve of approximately six acres, the Anahuacalli Museum is unique among Mexican museums. It was constructed using volcanic rock to harmonize with its natural surroundings. Originally conceptualized as a retreat from urban life by Rivera and Kahlo, the site took on its current form as a museum dedicated to pre-Hispanic art.

The museum’s main floor caters to rituals and burials, showcasing archaeological pieces reflecting daily life. Meanwhile, the second level is dedicated to representations of celestial bodies and deities. Its design is intentional, with each corner of the Anahuacalli representing elemental forces and transitional stages of life.

To commemorate its 60th anniversary, the Anahuacalli Museum has organized a series of events that explore Mexico’s artistic and cultural landscape. From a gastronomic festival to monthly lectures reflecting on Rivera’s legacy, the museum aims to maintain its connection to the community.

The museum will also feature exhibitions from contemporary artists like Pedro Reyes, whose works are influenced by Rivera’s controversial mural, ‘The Nightmare of War, The Dream of Peace. A Realist Fantasy.’ These exhibitions illustrate the ongoing relevance of Rivera’s legacy in today’s social and political context.