NEW YORK, NY – Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) braces for its quarterly earnings report this Thursday, but not everyone is optimistic. Financial analyst Jim Cramer expressed skepticism regarding the tech giant’s performance.

Cramer stated, “I am expecting an unexciting quarter and a slowdown in growth from the services revenue stream. Not good.” He added that Apple’s position could be affected by ongoing litigation related to its App Store policies and a ruling that may jeopardize its financial arrangement with Google.

Apple’s growth has been linked to revenue from various services, but Cramer noted a potential decline due to heightened competition and legal challenges. He mentioned the $20 billion Apple receives from Google for being the default search provider could be at risk. “There’s an uncertainty about whether they can still receive that money,” he said.

Amidst these concerns, Cramer advised investors to hold onto their shares rather than engage in trading. “While I say own it, don’t trade it, I’m unwavering about that,” he expressed.

As the tech market remains volatile, other analysts are watching closely to see if Apple can replicate the success seen in stocks like Alphabet, which have experienced consistent rallies. Analysts have raised questions about Apple’s sustainability in a shifting market landscape, particularly regarding its competitive edge.

The broader investment community continues to scrutinize Apple’s strategic moves against other tech heavyweights. As anticipation builds for the earnings announcement, investors are hopeful for clarity on Apple’s growth trajectory and future potential.

With Thursday’s report approaching, the focus remains not only on Skyrocketing stock prices but also on the key metrics that will shape Apple’s narrative moving forward.