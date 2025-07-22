Business
Analyst Sets Price Target for Rocket Companies at $14
NEW YORK, NY – A new forecast for Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT) has emerged from analyst Matthew Hurwit at Jefferies, who set a price target of $14 per share on July 22, 2025. This target reflects a growing interest in the stock among financial experts.
In recent months, seven analysts have chimed in with their price projections for RKT, resulting in a median price target of $14.0. This consistent outlook suggests a level of confidence in the company’s performance within the market.
Moreover, institutional investors have been active in adjusting their holdings of RKT. In the last quarter, 176 investors increased their stakes in the company, while 113 chose to reduce their investments. These movements indicate a shifting sentiment among major stakeholders.
“Tracking analyst ratings can provide valuable insights for investors looking to navigate the stock market effectively,” a representative from Quiver Quantitative said.
The recent activity surrounding RKT highlights its dynamic nature in the investment landscape, as various stakeholders evaluate their positions. For more details on analyst trends and stock performance, Quiver Quantitative offers updates and alerts on RKT.
This article is not financial advice. Readers are encouraged to do their own research when considering investment options.
