Analysts Optimistic About Norwegian Cruise Line’s Stock Potential

MIAMI, Florida — Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) is catching the attention of analysts as cruise stocks gain momentum. On July 22, 2025, TD Cowen issued a ‘Buy’ rating on the company, setting a price target of $31. The firm views Norwegian Cruise Line as an undervalued player in the thriving travel sector.

According to the analyst, the cruise industry is projected to grow at 7% annually through 2029, suggesting that NCLH has significant upside potential. The company currently operates brands such as Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas, offering luxury travel experiences worldwide.

Just a day later, on July 23, BofA raised its price target for NCLH from $20 to $27, maintaining a ‘Neutral’ rating. The firm noted the cruise sector had rebounded significantly, gaining 72% since the market low in April, prompting expectations for solid earnings in the upcoming quarters.

The positive reviews come as travelers fill airport terminals, eager for travel experiences provided by cruise companies like NCLH. However, while some analysts see potential in the cruise line, others warn that the growth of AI stocks might present a more lucrative investment avenue.

As the discussion around investment opportunities continues, the cruise line remains a focal point for those exploring the future of travel.