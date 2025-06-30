Analysts Predict Major Stock Upsides for July as Earnings Reports Roll In

NEW YORK, NY — As June comes to a close, analysts are eyeing several stocks expected to perform well in July due to strong earnings reports and positive market reactions. According to MarketBeat, these stocks are showing significant potential for upside growth.

One standout is Zscaler, noted for its cloud-native SaaS and data protection services. Analysts have responded to the company’s FQ3 earnings report, which exhibited approximately 20% growth and strong guidance, by raising their price forecasts. With price action suggesting a bullish trend, analysts project Zscaler shares could increase by $145 to $155 before year-end.

Another encouraging story is Snowflake, whose recent FQ1 earnings confirmed a successful leadership change and illustrated growing business momentum. Analysts predict sustained revenue growth exceeding 20% due to enhanced client penetration and an innovative pipeline. Despite facing downgrades, the outlook remains positive with a target nearing $128, signaling further gains are expected.

Additionally, a well-known technology company, especially after its transition to cloud services, is seeing an improved performance, as highlighted by CEO Safra Catz’s optimistic remarks about growth in 2026. This company utilizes its robust cash flow for share buybacks, which helps to boost its market position.

Trends among analysts indicate an increasing consensus for investments in firms showing fundamentals backed by growth and cash flow. Stock prices are likely to rise significantly as market sentiments shift and revisions lead analysts to issue positive recommendations.

MarketBeat continues to track revisions and sentiments closely, preparing insights for investors looking to capitalize on these potential stock surges in July. As the earnings reports come in, the market could see more volatility with ample opportunities for gains.