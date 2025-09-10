Ancelotti Expected to Rest Raphinha for Brazil’s Match Against Bolivia

BRAZIL – September 9, 2025 – Brazil national team head coach Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly planning to rest Barcelona forward Raphinha when Brazil takes on Bolivia in a World Cup qualifying match later today. Brazil has already secured its spot in the 2026 World Cup, making this game relatively unimportant for the team.

The match will take place at the Municipal Stadium El Alto, known for its high altitude, which can impact player performance. Ancelotti indicated during a press conference that he intends to make adjustments to the starting lineup, focusing on player fatigue and the unique conditions of the venue.

“My idea is to make some changes, not just with the players. We’re training now, analyzing the players’ fatigue, and then we have to consider that there’s another component to consider (the altitude), which could change the game strategy,” Ancelotti said.

“I also want to meet players who can play alongside others. We have to play differently than we did against Chile. It was a very intense game, with a lot of pressure. You can’t do that at altitude,” he added. This decision is expected to be welcomed by Barcelona, who are currently missing key players Alejandro Balde, Gavi, and Frenkie de Jong due to injuries and face a demanding schedule ahead.

Reports suggest that Ancelotti has faced criticism for allegedly favoring his former club, Real Madrid, in his choices for the national team. While no Real Madrid players were called up for this international break, Raphinha’s inclusion has stirred controversy among Barcelona supporters. Despite the criticism, Ancelotti appears focused on adjusting his strategy for the challenging conditions in Bolivia.