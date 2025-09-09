Ancelotti Makes Changes for Brazil’s Match Against Bolivia

EL ALTO, Bolivia — Carlo Ancelotti, the head coach of Brazil’s national soccer team, has announced several changes to the lineup ahead of their match against Bolivia on Tuesday evening. One notable alteration is the inclusion of Vitinho, a player from Botafogo, who will start as the right-back in place of Wesley from Roma. Wesley is sidelined due to discomfort experienced during a training session before the match.

The Brazilian team arrived in El Alto on Tuesday afternoon, just hours before kickoff at 8:30 PM local time. This match marks the final round of the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

Ancelotti has made a total of eight changes compared to the squad that faced Chile last Thursday. Among the players who remain in the starting lineup are goalkeeper Alisson and midfielder Bruno Guimarães. The expected starting formation for the game against Bolivia is: Alisson; Vitinho, Fabrício Bruno, Alex, and Caio Henrique; Andrey Santos, Bruno Guimarães, and Lucas Paquetá; Luiz Henrique, Samuel Lino, and Richarlison.

In a pre-match press conference, Ancelotti emphasized his intention to adapt the strategy due to the high altitude of El Alto, which is situated over 13,000 feet above sea level. “I want to change a bit, not only the players. We are analyzing the players’ fatigue, and we have to consider the altitude; that can change our game strategy,” Ancelotti stated. He acknowledged his limited experience with high-altitude games but expressed confidence in his staff.

Brazil is already qualified for the World Cup and currently sits in second place in the qualifiers, with no chance to take the lead from Argentina. Bolivia, on the other hand, remains in eighth place and is fighting for a playoff spot. Notably, Brazil will be without Casemiro, who is suspended due to a second yellow card, and Kaio Jorge, who was cut from the roster due to injury. Andreas Pereira has been called up to replace Jorge.

The match will be broadcast live on Globo, Sportv, and ge TV.